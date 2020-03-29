Two more test positive for coronavirus in Goa, state-wide count reaches five

By PTI

PANAJI: As two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Goa, the tally of such patients in the state reached five on Sunday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told this to reporters here. "Two more persons, who had been quarantined, have tested positive for COVID-19," he said.

He said that the first three patients had tested positive on Thursday. Sawant added that the fourth person to test positive is a brother of one of those first three patients. "The fifth patient had quarantined himself long back," the chief minister said.