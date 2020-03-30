STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata government preparing database of labourers working outside state

Directives have been sent to all district administrations to prepare the database of the labourers who are currently stranded in different states during this lockdown imposed.

Published: 30th March 2020 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Eyeing to help labourers working in other states and facing problems in getting food and shelter during the ongoing lockdown, the West Bengal government has decided to prepare a database on them, a senior official said on Monday.

Directives have been sent to all district administrations to prepare the database of the labourers who are currently stranded in different states during this lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

"This will enable us to ascertain how many people from West Bengal are stuck in other states where they had gone in search of livelihood. After that, we will try to communicate with the state governments concerned to help these labourers getting food and shelter," the official said.

Thousands of labourers from West Bengal are currently stranded in states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

"We have been receiving video messages regarding the shortage of food and other problems these people are facing there," the official added.

Sources in the government said that block development officers have already started collecting information on the labourers working outside the state.

"We do not want these people to walk back to West Bengal during the lockdown period," he added.

As soon as the database is completed, the administration will start contacting the labourers and take steps to help them, the official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to her counterparts in 18 states to provide basic shelter and food to labourers from West Bengal, who are stuck in those states because of the lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp