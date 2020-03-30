STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Darul Uloom offers one of its buildings to serve as isolation ward for COVID-19 patients

Darul Uloom is Asia's largest madrassa which is located at Deoband in Saharanpur district.

Published: 30th March 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

File image of Darul Uloom Deoband (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Deoband-based Durul Uloom, Asia's largest madrassa, on Monday offered to hand over one of its buildings to the Uttar Pradesh government to turn it into an isolation ward for coronavirus-infected patients.

The offer was made by Vice-Chancellor Mufti Abdul Qasim Nomani of the theological school in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Durul Uloom's Mohtmim (vice chancellor) has written to Chief Minister Adityanath offering a three-storeyed hostel building, 'Darul Quran', for housing COVID-19 patients, Durul Uloom's spokespersons Ashraf Usmani told PTI.

READ| India not at COVID-19 community transmission level, says Health Ministry

The head of the Deoband school, in his letter to the chief minister said, the hostel building of the school is located adjacent to the main highway and if the government finds it appropriate, the school would like to offer its services for helping the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesman said.

The building can accommodate up to 100 people, he said.

"We are ready to offer the hostel as quarantine facility for as long as the government wants it," he added.

Darul Uloom is Asia's largest madrassa which is located at Deoband in Saharanpur district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Durul Uloom quarantine Coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp