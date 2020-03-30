STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dead man's sample tests positive for COVID-19; Madhya Pradesh toll reaches 3

Earlier, a 65-year-old man from Indore and a woman from Ujjain died of coronavirus here.

Published: 30th March 2020 03:02 PM

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

INDORE: Samples of a 38-year-old man who died in Ujjain three days ago came out positive for coronavirus on Monday, an official said.

"We got a report from a lab of Indore-based Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Monday morning that the 38-year-old man had coronavirus infection," Ujjain's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anusuiya Gawli told PTI.

The man died on March 27 night. He was admitted to Madhav Nagar Hospital of Ujjain in a critical condition and died after an hour of undergoing treatment.

"According to doctors, the man had high blood pressure and complained of chest pain and discomfort during admission to the hospital. At first glance, he looked like a heart patient," Gawli said.

The deceased was a resident of Amber Colony in Ujjain, the state public relations department said in a release.

His blood and swab samples were sent for testing as he had virus-like symptoms. He visited the state's Neemuch district, located close to border adjoining Rajasthan, five days before he fell ill.

He came in contact with some people of Rajasthan at a party there. After his return to Ujjain, he was down with fever, cold and cough, the release said.

A survey was underway in Amber locality to check the spread of the viral infection, it added.

Earlier in the morning, the authorities confirmed eight new coronavirus cases in the state, taking the total number to 47. So far, Indore has reported the maximum 27 cases, followed by Jabalpur- eight, Ujjain-five, Bhopal-three, and Shivpuri and Gwalior- two each.

As of now, 44 active cases are being treated in different districts.

TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 deaths
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

