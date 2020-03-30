STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DGCA issues advisory for cargo flights, says personnel must wear protective gear

Shift in charge of airports, packaging and handling centre shall ensure the same," the circular of DGCA said.

Published: 30th March 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purpose. ( File Photo )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, aviation regulator DGCA on Monday asked all companies to ensure that the personnel dealing with cargo flight operations are provided protective gear like masks and gloves.

Moreover, the DGCA said that all these personnel should be made aware of the importance of ensuring adequate distance (minimum 1 to 1.15 metres) at all work stations.

Shift in-charge of airports, packaging and handling centre should ensure the same, the DGCA's circular said.

As India is under a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

However, cargo flights, special flights conducted with the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), offshore helicopter operations and medical evacuation flights have been exempted from the flight ban.

"All personnel dealing with cargo operations will be provided with personal protective equipment like masks, gloves etc. All agencies shall ensure that repeated disinfection of common working areas is carried out at timely intervals," the DGCA's circular said.

The circular was addressed to all companies flying cargo flights, all airport operators, cargo terminal operators, ground handling agencies, custom clearing agents and freight forwarders.

"All agencies are advised to issue detailed do's and don'ts, which shall be displayed at prominent places and disseminate the same to all staff," it said.

The DGCA also said that all companies or agencies must issue guidelines to their staff to minimise public interactions.

"All agencies may designate teams for supervision or random checks for ensuring compliance," the circular added.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had announced last week that an air cargo management group has been created to help move essential commodities across the country.

Ninety-two new cases and four deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in India since Sunday taking total cases to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29, the Health Ministry said on Monday while reiterating that there has been no community transmission of the virus as of now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Cargo flights DGCA
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp