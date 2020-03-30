STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man who returned from Iran tests positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan; total cases rises to 60

The man is a resident of Ladakh and had been evacuated from Iran. A batch of 277 people, evacuated from Iran, had landed at the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan last Wednesday.

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Rajasthan is under lockdown since March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 41-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 60, an official said.

The man is a resident of Ladakh and had been evacuated from Iran.

He had landed at the Jodhpur airport on March 25.

The man was in a quarantine facility and developed symptoms.

COVID-19 LIVE | 6th person succumbs to coronavirus in Gujarat; India death toll 31

He tested positive (for coronavirus) on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He added that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 60.

Rajasthan is under lockdown since March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway, officials said.

A batch of 277 people, evacuated from Iran, had landed at the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan last Wednesday.

Upon preliminary screening of the evacuees, mostly pilgrims, conducted at the airport, they were taken to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station.

