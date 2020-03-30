STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohali resident tests positive for COVID-19, count rises to 39 in Punjab in state

On Sunday evening, a 62-year-old coronavirus patient died at the Government Medical College in Amritsar, the second death due to COVID-19 in the state.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 65-year-old Mohali resident tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 39 in Punjab, officials said.

The man was admitted to the PGIMER hospital six days ago, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said, adding, "He was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness.  Now his test report for coronavirus has come positive."

COVID-19 LIVE | West Bengal records 2nd coronavirus death, India's 29th

"We are tracing all his contacts and their tests will be conducted," he said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 39 in the state.

Of the 39 cases, 19 were reported from Nawanshahr, seven from Mohali, six from Hoshiarpur, five from Jalandhar and one each from Amritsar and Ludhiana.

Of them, two patients have died and one has been discharged from the hospital after his second test results came negative.

