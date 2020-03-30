STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panic on rise as 48.3 per cent people feel they can get infected with coronavirus

In the survey done 10 days before on March 17, almost 69 per cent thought that the corona will not touch their families.

Published: 30th March 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Family members of a man who died due to COVID-19 disease, bury his mortal remains at a graveyard, during a nationwide lockdown, at Tangmarg in Baramulla district

Family members of a man who died due to COVID-19 disease, bury his mortal remains at a graveyard, during a nationwide lockdown, at Tangmarg in Baramulla district. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Even as the coronavirus positive cases went past 1,000 in India and at least 29 people lost their lives, 46 per cent people believe that the dreaded virus would not touch their family, while 48.3 per cent felt there is a chance they might get infected, a survey revealed on Monday.

The survey conducted by IANS C Voter Gallup International Association Corona on March 26 and 27 found panic among the people over the virus has increased. On March 17, 39.1 per cent people agreed there is a panic situation but 10 days later, the percentage rose to 48.3 per cent.

Also, in the survey done 10 days before on March 17, almost 69 per cent thought that the corona will not touch their families. The level of confidence has also reduced by around 12 per cent. Around 48 per cent thought that the virus can infect their families, but 10 days ago around 39 per cent thought the same.

During the survey, 1.2 per cent people thought that they can't say anything on the coronavirus situation. After 10 days, a similar response was given by 5.2 per cent people. However, almost 46.5 per cent people are yet to panic but 10 days ago, 59.5 per cent people were in a state of panic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has apologised for taking harsh steps to fight COVID-19 outbreak. "I apologise for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle," he said.

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) former Director General Gro Harlem Brundtland has expressed concern over the global lack of "preparedness" for a worldwide pandemic despite a warning being made in September last year, reports said on Sunday.

