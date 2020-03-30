STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Posh Lucknow hotels converted into quarantine facilities for doctors, paramedics

A number of community centres in Lucknow have also been converted as quarantine centres to house those arrriving from outside Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 30th March 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 06:56 PM

Migrants on their way back to the native places at Polytechnic Crossing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Lucknow Sunday March 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the state coronavirus tally crossing 80 mark and the unending influx of migrants having cumulated, the crisis has forced the state government to spruce up quarantine facilities, especially, for the medical staff treating the patients of COVID-19 day in and day out.

As King Georges’ Medical University, SGPGIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia are the three epicentres for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Lucknow district administration has converted the five-star hotels of the state capital into quarantine facilities for doctors and nurses engaged in treatment of Corona patients. Meanwhile, the other KGMU staff was told use the premises of a university as isolation facility.

While Hotel Hyatt and Hotel Fairfield will be under Dr AK Tripathi, director of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Hotel Piccadily and Hotel Lemon Tree will be under Dr R K Dhiman, director, SGPGI, according to Lucknow divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram.

Moreover, a number of community centres such as Haj House near airport, Avadh Shilp Gram on Shaheed Path and Indira Gandhi Pratishthan have also been converted as quarantine centres to house those arriving from outside Uttar Pradesh, said the officials.

As per Lucknow Commissioner Mukesh Meshram, the doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, engaged in treating COVID-19 patients, would be quarantined in Hotel Hayat and Hotel Fairfield after completing their 14-day shift. A fresh team of doctors and other staff would replace them at the isolation ward in the hsopital.

Similarly, the medical staff working in the isolation ward of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow would be put in Hotel Piccadilyand Hotel Lemon Tree, he said.

Meshram said the medical staff working with coronavirus-affected persons will not be allowed to go homes and would be quarantined in those hotels. The district administration would take care of their food and other requirements during the period of isolation.

The commissioner said if required more hotels will be taken over for the said purpose.

