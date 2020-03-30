Racial discrimination against Naga youth in Mysuru irks Northeast CMs

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two chief ministers from Northeast are appalled over an incident of racial discrimination against two youthS from Nagaland in Mysuru.

“I am pained, shocked and in my worst awe seeing this video! When has humanity stooped so low?” Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted. He tagged the video to four CMs of Northeast.

The video in question, which has since gone viral, was filmed by a youth from Nagaland. The youth along with his friend had gone to a shopping mall in Mysuru on Saturday evening to buy groceries but the employees refused to serve them.

“It’s a mall. You guys don’t accept us as human beings because you don’t know about Nagaland and the Northeast India. Why are you discriminating against us? We are Indians. We too are human beings. We need groceries. Why can’t you accept us?” one of the youth is heard saying so in the video.

ALSO READ | Asked to vacate hostels, racial slurs: Northeast Indians in Delhi deal with daily COVID-19 'hatred'

An employee then came near the duo and ordered the one filming not to do that.

Zoramthanga sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in ensuring actions against those involved in the incident.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma took up the matter with Mysuru MP on Sunday. He said the MP had informed him the accused persons had been arrested.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

In the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, some elements in mainland India are calling people from the Northeast “corona”.

In one incident in Delhi, a miscreant had spat on a girl from Manipur who studies in a college there. In another incident in Ahmedabad, nine youths from Nagaland were herded out of their office by the police after a complaint that they were infected with COVID-19. All of them were discharged from the hospital more than 24 hours later but not before top police officers intervened.