Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

COVID: Legislators to allot Rs 50 lakh each

Each of the legislators in Jharkhand will donate Rs 50 lakh for the welfare of the poor and needy who are struggling to meet their needs. According to Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam, a unanimous decision has been taken to allot Rs 50 lakh each from their MLALAD fund and also provide Rs 1,000 to each of the families who don’t have food to eat, clothes to wear, or require financial help for medical reasons. The decision was taken on the directives of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said. The chief minister himself has alloted money from his MLALAD fund.

Sukhdeo Singh to be next chief secretary

The Jharkhand government on Saturday issued a notification regarding appointment of 1987 batch IAS officer Sukhdeo Singh as the chief secretary. Singh was posted as Development Commissioner with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary of Home, Prisons and Disaster Management, and Commercial Taxes along with Managing Director of Greater Ranchi Development Authority (GRDA). According to the notification, the posting will be effective from April 1, when incumbent chief secretary DK Tiwari will retire from his post. This is one of the major bureaucratic developments in the state where the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha along with allies RJD and Congress came to power in December last year. Rajeev Arun Ekka, a 1994 batch IAS officer, was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Four new machines for screening COVID-19

Jharkhand will soon get another lot of equipment for screening coronavirus cases. Order for four new test machines has already been placed by health officials. Officials told that one of the machines will be set up at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, while the remaining three will be installed at other places in the state. Presently, Jharkhand has two such machines, one at the RIMS and another at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical (MGM) College and Hospital in Jamshedpur. The government plans to acquire at least 20 such machines for testing coronavirus in Jharkhand. The eastern state is on a high alert though no positive coronavirus case has been reported so far. The government is closely monitoring the situation.

CCL records highest production on March 28

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, registered highest one-day coal production with almost 6 lakh tonne on March 28. In addition to that, CCL has left no stone unturned to ensure continuous dispatch of coal to power plants without any break, so that sufficient stocks are available. In the midst of the challenging situation, about 2.80 lakh CCL officers and employees are working 24x7 in three shifts with selfless service to ensure continuous supply to power houses. Coal mining and its transportation fall under essential services.

