STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WATCH | UP migrant workers given ‘chemical bath’ in 'disinfection' exercise

One of the migrants said that after the spray, the children complained of itching in eyes and some women developed rashes.

Published: 30th March 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Officials in Bareilly, who claimed to have come from sanitisation team, were seen spraying chemicals

Officials in Bareilly, who claimed to have come from sanitisation team, were seen spraying chemicals. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A video has surfaced on social media showing a group of migrant workers being given a ‘chemical bath’ on the road by the Bareilly municipal corporation personnel. The civic body officials can be seen spraying some disinfectant chemicals on the migrants.

The batch of migrants had de-boarded a bus which ferried them from Delhi over the weekend. The entire batch of migrants was made to squat on the road at the bus station and a mass disinfection exercise was carried out by the personnel under protective kit.

The personnel undertaking the exercise can be heard asking the migrants and their family members to close their mouth and eyes before being sprayed the disinfectant.

As per the sources, the disinfectant allegedly used in the spray was a solution of sodium hypochloride and water. However, facing criticism for the exercise, the district authorities went on the back foot saying that the disinfectant was not a chemical but a plain solution of chlorine in water.

This is beyond disgusting.
Inhuman.
Migrants labourers were made to sit & were sprayed with disinfectant in UP's Bareilly district India.
Would they do this on passengers who came from abroad ??
Aren't we morally Dead pic.twitter.com/BvtIWcF9Vn

— Mohammed Habeeb Ur Rehman (@Habeebinamdar) March 30, 2020

However, Bareilly district magistrate Nitish Kumar, when confronted, assured to look into allegations that migrant workers were sprayed with a disinfectant. “We have already taken the cognizance of the video doing rounds on social media. All those who were allegedly given the chemical bath are being treated under the supervision of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Bareilly,” said the DM.

He explained that the Bareilly Municiapl Corporation and Fire Brigade department were mandated to sanitize the bus carrying the migrants. “But in order to take a proactive approach, they took this step. Action has been initiated against those who were involved in the exercise,” said the Bareilly DM.

After the ‘chemical bath’, many of the migrants complained of itiching and irritation in the eyes. According to Dr Sunil Verma, a general physician in Lucknow, it was a reaction caused by the solution containing chlorine. However, he claimed that hypochroride solution is used as a disinfectant for surfaces
and not human beings.

As per an estimate, over 25,000 migrant workers from Bareilly have arrived in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bareilly Coronavirus Migrant labourers COVID-19
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp