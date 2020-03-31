STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
350 buses ferry 13,000 migrants sent to their villages in Bihar

Migrant workers (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The state transport department in Bihar on Monday started a special bus service to drop thousands of migrants, who arrived from across the country amid the lockdown.

Around 13,000 migrants and others, who entered the state from Kaimur, Gopalganj, Siwan and Nawada sides were sent to various districts in buses after conducting medical screening at various points on the borders of Bihar shared with neighbouring states.

Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal said that after the people landed at various check posts, the medical examinations were conducted on behalf of the district administration in light of the instructions of the disaster management department. 

"To avoid possible infection of the coronavirus, the buses were sanitized before the passengers boarded", he said, adding that sanitisation of buses was also done after dropping the passengers at the destinations.  

One bus per district was arranged according to the number of passengers.

All the passengers, who boarded into the buses were instructed to follow social distancing and other precautions.  The District Transport Officer has been posted at all checkposts and the buses will run under their supervision.

Transport Secretary informed that arrangements have been made to ensure that Biharis, who have returned to the state from other places, do not face any inconvenience during the lockdown.  

No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

