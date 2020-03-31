STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

60 passengers on board Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani under scanner for sharing coach with COVID-19 patient

Sources say the South Eastern Railway has already handed over the list of passengers travelling in the air-conditioned coach to the district authorities.

Published: 31st March 2020 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

A railway worker sprays disinfectant on Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at a railway yard in Kolkata Monday March 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 60 passengers who travelled on the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express, in the same coach as a Malaysian woman who tested positive for coronavirus, are under the scanner with the district authorities scrambling to find their whereabouts, sources said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old woman, who travelled on the train with 23 others on March 16, tested positive and is Jharkhand's first confirmed case of COVID-19.

She was traced to a city mosque along with the others on Monday and lodged at a quarantine centre.

"Any passenger who travelled by train no 20840 (New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express), coach no-B1; date of journey-16.03. 2020 to reach Ranchi on 17. 03. 2020, may kindly contact immediately," tweeted the District Magistrate of Ranchi.

Sources say the South Eastern Railway has already handed over the list of passengers travelling in the air-conditioned coach to the district authorities.

According to an official, the woman came to Ranchi on March 17 along with 23 others, including foreign nationals, and was staying at the mosque before the administration spotted them on Monday and sent them all to a quarantine facility.

He said samples of all the 24 people were sent for examination and the woman tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, the railways had warned against travelling by trains when people who later tested positive for the contagion were found to have travelled in them, many among them after violating mandatory quarantine orders.

All passenger services of the railways will remain suspended till April 14.

The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total positive cases to 1,251 as on Monday 9.30 PM, up from 1,024 positive cases and 27 deaths as on Sunday evening.

While there are more than 1,100 active cases, nearly 100 have been cured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani COVID-19 Coronavirus India Lockdown
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Lockdown halts work and lives of 500 migrant labourers in Chennai
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Five trains, thousands of passengers under scanner over travelling with Tablighi Jamaat participants
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp