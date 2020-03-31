77 out of 83 foreign nationals rounded up in Uttar Pradesh attended Nizamuddin congregation

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday traced 73 foreign nationals who had attended the Tablighi event and had been hiding in different districts of the state.

The state had launched tracing 157 members of Tablighi Jamat who had been a part of Nizamuddin congregation on March 18.

In Lucknow, six natives of Kirghizstan and Turkmenistan were spotted in a mosque in the middle of the city.

17 Bangladeshis were found on tourist visas in the outskirts of Lucknow - Kakori and Madiaon.

While those found in Lucknow mosque were tourists, those held from mosques in Kakori and Madiaon had participated in Tablighi congregation in Delhi.

Although, police refused to comment about whether they visited the Markaz or not but LIU confirmed their participation in the event.

Lucknow CMO Dr Narendra Kumar Agarwal claimed that those found at mosques were quarantined but showed no signs or symptoms of flu or fever when tested.

In Bahraich, in central UP, 17 foreign nationals including seven from Thailand staying at Mohaliapur, 10 from Indonesia staying at Bashirganj were rounded up. SP Bahraich, Vipin Mishra said that samples from all were taken and sent to lab for testing.

Meanwhile, all 17 were isolated at their places and cops were keeping a close vigil on them.

In eastern UP, 14 Bangladeshis, who attended the Nizamuddin event, were traced in Jaunpur district and 11 others in Bhadoi, both in Varanasi division.

They had been staying in mosques without declaring their nationality and purpose.

In western UP, eight Indonesians were also found in Bijnor who attended the Markaz in Delhi for which an FIR has also been lodged by the police.

All of them have been quarantined while samples from them have been taken for tests.