Bihar man beaten to death for informing Covid- 19 medical help center about arrival of two people from Maharashtra

Bablu Kumar, 22, was thrashed brutally because he passed the information of the two youths' arrival from Maharashtra amid lockdown in the village.

Published: 31st March 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A Bihar youth was allegedly beaten to death for tipping-off the Covid- 19 medical helpline about the arrival of two youths belonging to the village from Maharashtra.

The incident, a first of its kind in the lockdown period, has been reported from Madhual village under the Runnisaidpur PS, Sitamarhi district, about 100 km from the state capital in North Bihar.

According to sources, Bablu Kumar, 22, was thrashed brutally because he passed the information of the two youths' arrival from Maharashtra amid lockdown in the village.

Upon being informed, the youths were taken for test by the medical team. After finding that everything was normal in the medical examination, they were allowed to return to their homes and instructed to remain under Home Quarantine for next 14 days.

On returning to the village, the youths came to know that Bablu Kumar had tipped off the helpline. They allegedly went with their family members and beat up Bablu Kumar leaving him injured at the spot.

Bablu Kumar was taken to the Runnisaidpur PHC by his family members.

The doctors at PHC watching the condition of Bablu Kumar deteriorating, referred him to Muzaffarpur's SKMCH. However, he succumbed to injuries on the way to SKMCH.

Guddu Kumar, the brother of deceased Bablu Kumar, has lodged an FIR in Ahiyapur PS in Muzaffarpur under which limits SKMCH falls, against six persons including both the youths.

The post-mortem was conducted at SKMCH and the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.

On the basis of the complaint by the brother of the deceased, Thug Mahto, Sudhir Mahto, Deepak Mahto, Munna Mahto, Vikas Mahto and Madan Mahto have been named as accused. 

Police says incident not related to corona

"The cause behind the death of a youth Bablu Kumar has been found to due to fall out of an old enemity and not due to information shared to the Corona control room. The incident is not related anyway to corona", ADG HQ Jitendra Kumar, told the media

Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said that the investigation has started into the case and that two out of the six accused, Sudhir Mahato and Munna Mahto, have been arrested.

