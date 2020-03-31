STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chemical bath for migrants in UP; Soap spray in Kerala

The clip shows hundreds of workers, including women and children, were forced to squat on the road and undergo a ‘chemical bath’ by municipal corporation personnel.

Published: 31st March 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Fire and Rescue Dept officers spraying disinfectant on people who came from Karnataka in Wayanad

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW/WAYANAD: The migrant labourers who managed to travel from Delhi to their home towns in Uttar Pradesh, were welcomed with a “chemical bath” when they reached Bareilly, 280 km from the national capital, according a video that went viral on social media on Monday.

The clip shows hundreds of workers, including women and children, were forced to squat on the road and undergo a ‘chemical bath’ by municipal corporation personnel.The personnel spraying the disinfectant could be heard advising the recipients to close their mouth and eyes. However, many migrants complained of itiching and irritation in their eyes. Dr Sunil Verma, a general physician  in Lucknow, said it was a reaction caused by any solution containing chlorine.

According to sources, the disinfectant was a combo of sodium hypochlorite and water, but district authorities claimed only a plain solution of chlorine and water was used.“We have already taken the cognizance of the video doing rounds on social media. All those who were allegedly given the chemical bath are being treated under the supervision of the Chief Medical Officer of Bareilly,” said Bareilly district magistrate Nitish Kumar.

The Bareilly incident brought to the fore a similar incident in Kerala last week. A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed the Wayanad District Fire and Safety officials spraying disinfectant on people crossing the Kerala-Karnataka border at Muthanga on March 23.However, Kerala officials claimed they did not use any harmful chemicals.

“There are allegations that the firemen sprayed sodium hypochlorite, which is used for sanitising buildings. But the fire personnel used only a soap solution. It was an on-the-spot decision made by the officers on the request of locals,” said A Hemachandran, Director General of Fire and Rescue Services, Kerala.

Not for human disinfection

While sodium hypochlorite or bleach was sprayed on migrants, it is a surface chemical that should not touch the skin or any part of the body

“It is mainly used for cleaning floor and metallic surfaces like door knobs and frames. It is not meant to be used directly on skin or any body parts. It is also not recommended for hand hygiene,” said Dr Naval Kishore Vikram, professor at the department of medicine of AIIMS, Delhi

Direct use on humans can cause irritation in eye and skin and hair problems, added Dr Vikram

Exposure to bleach can also cause coughing, sore throat, stomach ache, burning sensation, diarrhoea and vomiting

Worldwide

ConfirMed cases
7,52,733

Total Deaths
36,226

recovered cases
1,58,700

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
migrant labourers Uttar Pradesh Kerala
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp