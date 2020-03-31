Chhattisgarh man under home isolation for COVID-19 symptoms commits suicide

By ANI

DHAMTARI: A 35-year-old man from Tagapani, Dhamtari, who was put under home isolation by the health department after his return from Tamil Nadu, committed suicide.

He had no symptoms relating to the coronavirus and according to Manisha Thakur, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).



"Reason for suicide unknown. A year ago, he lost his wife and son due to which he used to stay depressed," Thakur added.



The deceased used to work in Bengaluru and he was currently staying here at his place.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases as on Monday night.