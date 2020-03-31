STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 crisis: Tourism Ministry launches site to help stranded foreign tourists

The portal titled 'Stranded in India' aims to act as a support network for foreign tourists stuck in various parts of the country, the Tourism ministry said in a statement.

Published: 31st March 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 02:36 PM

Medics screen tourists in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Medics screen tourists in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Extending support to foreign tourists stranded in India, the Ministry of Tourism has launched a portal to disseminate information regarding services that can be availed by them in the country.

The entire world is facing a truly unprecedented situation arising out of coronavirus and it is a constant endeavour to ensure the wellbeing of tourists, especially the ones that travel from foreign countries, it said.

"The portal strandedinindia.com consists of comprehensive information on COVID-19 helpline numbers or call-centres that the foreign tourists can reach out to for help," the statement said.

It also has information on the Ministry of External Affairs control centers along with their contact information and information around state-based/regional tourism support infrastructure.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

¨It also has a help and support section to extend help to the ones in need of further information and connect foreign tourists to authorities concerned."

The website will be featured on the Tourism Website and prominent Ministry of Tourism channels, it said.

