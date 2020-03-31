Drag China to ICJ for waging bio-war, Arunachal MLA urges Centre

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A senior politician from Arunachal Pradesh has asked the Centre to file a case of Biological Warfare against China and ask for compensation.

In his letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Ninong Ering has written, “The Government of India must file a case in the International forums such as ICJ against China for waging bio war and ask for compensation to the tune of 22 Billion USD.”

Ninong Ering, MLA from Pasighat West was the Union Minister of Minority Affairs during the Congress government.

Ninong Ering in his letter has asked to make an united effort with support of other countries. India must unite with other nations on this and also demand an international investigation on Wuhan coronavirus in China to ensure safety of the posterity from any such incidents, wrote Mr Ering.

Reliable media reports suggested that China has unleashed a bio-warfare program of Wuhan Coronavirus and put world peace and security at the greatest threat. The whole of the world is under lockdown now and it has crumbled the global economies including our country, he further wrote.

In his two page letter, the politican enumerated various concerns of the people of his state related to China. “As a representative of Arunachal Pradesh and North Eastern region of India, I would like to share some of the concerns of people related to China. Our state forms an international boundary with China and is under constant threat and fear of Chinese evil deeds.”