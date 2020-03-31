STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Drag China to ICJ for waging bio-war, Arunachal MLA urges Centre

Ninong Ering, MLA from Pasighat West was the Union Minister of Minority Affairs during the Congress government.

Published: 31st March 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jingping | (Reuters)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A senior politician from Arunachal Pradesh has asked the Centre to file a case of Biological Warfare  against China and ask for compensation.

In his letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Ninong Ering has written, “The Government of India must file a case in the International forums such as ICJ against China for waging bio war and ask for compensation to the tune of 22 Billion USD.”

Ninong Ering, MLA from Pasighat West was the Union Minister of Minority Affairs during the Congress government.

Ninong Ering in his letter has asked to make an united effort with support of other countries. India must unite with other nations on this and also demand an international investigation on Wuhan coronavirus  in China to ensure safety of the posterity from any such incidents, wrote Mr Ering.

Reliable media reports suggested that China has unleashed a bio-warfare program of Wuhan Coronavirus and put world peace and security at the greatest threat. The whole of the world is under lockdown now and it has crumbled the global economies including our country, he further wrote.

In his two page letter, the  politican enumerated various concerns of the people of his state related to China. “As a representative of Arunachal Pradesh and North Eastern region of India, I would like to share some of the concerns of people related to China. Our state forms an international boundary with China and is under constant threat and fear of Chinese evil deeds.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ninong Ering biological warfare China Coronavirus COVID-19 Arunachal Pradesh MLA
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp