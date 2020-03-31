STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Department of Science Technology okays tech that can clear room air in an hour

The technology, developed by Pune-based company Scitech Park, reduces the viral load of infected areas within a room significantly within an hour.  

Published: 31st March 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays disinfectants in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure the well-being of the health staff, doctors and nurses working, the Department of Science Technology (DST) has approved a technology that can clean up the air and disinfect areas exposed to COVID-19 infection in hospitals and quarantine facilities.

The pilot project has been approved for 1,000 hospitals in Maharashtra. The technology, developed by Pune-based company Scitech Park, reduces the viral load of infected areas within a room significantly within an hour.  

The technology has been developed under the NIDHI PRAYAS program initiated by DST, which has  released `1 crore to manufacture and scale up the product.

The negative ion generator,  titled Scitech Airon, helps to control virus, bacteria, and fungal infections in a closed environment and could clean up the air and disinfect the areas exposed to infection, said the DST.

