Jharkhand reports first coronavirus case as Malaysian woman tests positive in Ranchi

The person who tested positive, is a Malaysian woman who was found hiding along with 17 other foreigners in a mosque in Ranchi.

Published: 31st March 2020 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
RANCHI: Jharkhand on Tuesday reported its first positive coronavirus case.  The person who tested positive, is a Malaysian woman who was found hiding along with 17 other foreigners in a mosque in Ranchi.

“One woman has been tested positive on Tuesday. She is one of those persons who were found hiding in a mosque along with 24 others, including 17 foreigners,” said Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

All these people were taken out of the mosque and admitted to the quarantine centre at Khelgaon sports complex, he added.

Sources told that preparations are being made to take Malaysian national to COVID-19 centre set up in the trauma centre of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Meanwhile, a high level meeting has been called by the health department to assess the situation and chalk out further course of action.

The district administration had on Monday held all the 18 foreign nationals along with six other persons from different parts of the country during a raid following a tip-off and sent them to quarantine facility at  Khelgaon in Ranchi. According to police, they were living in the mosque for quite some time after they reached here for some religious purposes.

