Madhya Pradesh reports 5th coronavirus death as 49-year-old dies at Indore

By Express News Service

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported the state's fifth coronavirus death after a positive patient died in Indore.

As per the medical bulletin released this morning, a 49-year-old woman from Chandan Nagar area of Indore died at the MRTB Hospital late on Monday night.

She had diabetes and blood pressure complications.

She was admitted at the Arihant Hospital in Indore on March 22 and tested positive for Coronavirus on March 23. She was shifted to MRTB Hospital on March 29.

With this total five COVID-19 positive patients from Indore and Ujjain have died so far in the state. The total coronavirus positive count in Madhya Pradesh is 47, out of which 42 are active. Maximum of 27 cases have been reported in Indore, eight in Jabalpur, five in Ujjain, three in Bhopal, two each in Gwalior and Shivpuri.