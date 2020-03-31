Modi tells mission heads to take care of Indians abroad

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with all the Indian heads of missions to discuss the prevailing situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi emphasized that India’s Missions abroad may well be far from home, but they remain full participants in India’s fight against COVID-19. He emphasized that the unity and alertness of all Indians would help safeguard the nation’s future.

The PM said extraordinary times called for extraordinary measures and hence even in this globalised era, most of the world had quarantined itself. Complimenting the diplomats for their efforts to help stranded Indians, Modi urged them to take steps on five specific counts.

Modi urged the diplomats to take care of themselves and their families and “attend to Indians who remain in various foreign countries, given the uncertainty of continuing international travel restrictions,” he was quoted as saying.

Urging the diplomats to stay alert and identify best practices, innovations and scientific breakthroughs, the PM urged them to publicise the PM-CARES fund to mobilise donations from abroad.

Pointing out that the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the economy, Modi advised the heads of missions to ensure commerce in essential supply, logistics and remittances is not affected. “The PM also asked the diplomats to keep track of the evolving international political and economic situation especially arising out of the COVID-9 pandemic,” a statement from the MEA said.

The heads of Missions in Beijing, Washington DC, Tehran, Rome, Berlin, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, Kabul, Male and Seoul shared feedback regarding appreciation in their countries of accreditation of the resolute steps taken by India to combat the pandemic.

The heads of missions also outlined their efforts to help Indians stranded abroad.