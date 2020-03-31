STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modified rail coaches to provide 3.2 lakh isolation beds for COVID-19 patients: Railways

It has also earmarked targets for its 16 zones, with the South Central Railways headquartered at Secunderabad in Telangana leading the pack with 486 coaches being allocated for conversion.

train isolation ward

A worker prepares a train coach to be converted into isolation ward for COVID-19 patients at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Further fine-tuning its plans to offer 20,000 coaches converted into isolation wards for coronavirus patients, the Indian Railways on Tuesday said these coaches can accommodate up to 3.2 lakh possible beds.

It has also earmarked targets for its 16 zones, with the South Central Railways headquartered at Secunderabad in Telangana leading the pack with 486 coaches being allocated for conversion, followed by Mumbai headquartered Central Railway being allocated 482 coaches.

"These modified 20,000 coaches can accommodate up to 3.2 lakh possible beds for isolation needs.

Work on modification of 5,000 coaches, which are to be converted initially into quarantine/isolation coaches has already started.

"These 5,000 coaches would be having a capacity to accommodate up to 80,000 beds. One coach is expected to have 16 beds for isolation," a statement from the railways said.

Only non-AC ICF sleeper coaches are being planned to be utilised for conversion into quarantine/isolation coaches.

