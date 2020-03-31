STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not the time to find faults but to take action: Health Ministry official on Nizamuddin congregation

The Delhi Police has cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West here where many people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in the Tabligh-e-Jamaat.

Published: 31st March 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Medics, in protective suits, interact as police cordon off an area in Nizamuddin after some people showed coronavirus symptoms, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid apprehensions of substantial spread of COVID-19 after a religions congregation in Nizamuddin in the national capital left many infected with the virus, the Health Ministry on Tuesday said it was not the time to find faults but to take action.

The Delhi Police has cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West here where many people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in the Tabligh-e-Jamaat held earlier this month that was attended by over 2,000 people.

"With respect to the Nizamuddin area, we all need to understand and appreciate that this is not the time to do fault finding.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Kejriwal says over 1,500 evacuated from Nizamuddin centre, seeks action against organisers

What is important for us is to take action as per our containment process in whatever areas we find a case," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, said at a press briefing.

Twenty-four people who took part in the religious congregation have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said earlier on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Tracking COVID-19 'super spreader': From J&K to Tablighi event in Delhi and back via UP

He said 700 people who attended the congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals, and that screening of all those who participated in the event was being conducted by the government.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation after the government banned social gatherings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nizamuddin India fights corona COVID 19 india Coronavirus
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Lockdown halts work and lives of 500 migrant labourers in Chennai
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Five trains, thousands of passengers under scanner over travelling with Tablighi Jamaat participants
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp