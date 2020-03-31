STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar

The total number of cases found positive in the Union Territory stands at 10 out of 99 samples tested till date.
 

Published: 31st March 2020 10:55 AM

Banana vendoe seen wearing mask amid coronavirus lockdown. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS: The designated laboratory for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar, RMRC-ICMR, Dollygunj has tested 33 likely COVID-19 cases on March 29, out of which only one was found positive, said Andaman and Nicobar administration.

COVID-19 LIVE | Kerala, West Bengal report new deaths, India toll touches 44

Earlier, Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands had urged people to not panic or believe rumours. He assured them door delivery of groceries and medicines amid total lockdown in the Union Territory.

In a bid to contain COVID-19 spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a nationwide 21-day-long lockdown which started from March 25. He urged people to stay home and maintain social distancing to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

