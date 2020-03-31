STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls disinfectant spraying incident 'inhuman', orders action against officials

The video clip showed disinfectant being on sprayed on migrants who had been returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 31st March 2020 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:22 PM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed the act of spraying disinfectant on migrant workers as an inhuman act and has ordered action against those involved.

The incident happened at a bus depot in Bareilly had triggered a storm with the state government being at the receiving end of criticism.

The act came to light when a video of the shocking incident started doing rounds on social media platforms and was also aired by various TV channels on Monday.

According to reports, the migrant workers had walked down from Noida and Delhi and reached Bareilly.

The workers, a group of 50 including children and women, were told to sit at the bus stand by officials and asked to keep their eyes and mouth closed during the spray.

They were promised that they will be taken on buses and will be given food.

Later, District Magistrate Nitish Kumar ordered a probe and directed Bareilly chief medical officer to provide treatment to those who were sprayed with the chemical.

He explained that the Bareilly Municipal Corporation and Fire Brigade department were mandated to sanitize the buses carrying the migrants.

“But they went a step ahead. Action has been initiated against those who were involved in the exercise,” said the Bareilly DM.

