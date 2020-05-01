STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Armed forces to conduct fly-pasts, shower petals on hospitals in gratitude to corona warriors

Addressing a special press briefing along with the three service chiefs, Gen Rawat said the nation stood together and showed resilience in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 01st May 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Medics wearing protective suits are seen at a hospital during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru Friday May 1 2020.

Medics wearing protective suits are seen at a hospital during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru Friday May 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Armed forces plan to conduct several activities on May 3 as a mark of respect to the people involved in the fight against Corona Virus. The activities will include fly-past, band displays and warship deployment in the coastal areas without slackening the operations.

Speaking before the media on Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said, “There are some special activities that the nation will get to witness. Air Force will conduct fly-past from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat.” Fly-past will include both transport and fighter aircraft which will also shower flower petals at some places.

The Army will also conduct mountain band displays along some of the Covid-19 hospitals in almost every district of the country. The armed forces will also lay wreathe at the police memorial on May 3 in support of the police forces.

The Navy will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3. Navy warships would also be lit up and their choppers would be used for showering petals on hospitals.

General Rawat thanked all Covid-19 warriors on behalf of armed forces. “Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media which has been reaching out with the message of the government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times,” he said.

The plan of action as announced by General Rawat was finalised at the meeting earlier in the day presided over by the Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh with the three Service Chiefs, CDS and NSA.

Touching upon the issue of evacuation of Indians from the Gulf Countries Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said the ships are ready to leave for destinations. Talking about the evacuation, Air Chief Marshal RK Bhadauria said 28-30 aircraft are ready for evacuation.

The officers present in the conference affirmed that there has been no let-up in the operational activities and deployments, instead, there has been increase in anti-terrorist operations. Warships are deployed in Gulf of Aden, Strait of Hormuz and for coastal security.

Army Chief General Manoj M Naravane informed, “There has been an increase in numbers of people trying to cross the LoC and that is why the increase in the number of infiltration attempts. Counter-terrorist operations are continuing unabated amidst COVID19."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CDs service chiefs General Bipin Rawat corona warriors General M M Naravane Admiral Karambir Singh Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp