Chhattisgarh tops states giving MGNREGS jobs amid COVID-19 lockdown

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has emerged as the best-performing state in the country when it comes to providing jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme amid the nationwide lockdown.

It has generated employment for 18.52 lakh labourers as the state stressed on extensive work to revive rural economy and safeguard the livelihood of the people.

According to the Rural Development Ministry data, Chhattisgarh accounts for nearly one-fourth of the total MGNREGS jobs.

Despite the lockdown, 18,51,536 workers carried out MNREGS day jobs in 9,883 gram panchayats in the central state.