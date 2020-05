COVID-19: All you need to know about the new Red, Orange and Green Zones in India

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

NEW DELHI: As the nationwide lockdown in order to contain COVID-19 outbreak comes to an end on Sunday, the Centre has revised the zonal classification of districts across India, based on the severity of infection spread, for the week starting May 3.

The country now has 130 hotspot or red zone districts with the highest-19- in Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra which has 14 and Tamil Nadu with 12 districts. The Center's previous list had been sent to states on April 15.

The new classification of 733 districts across India is crucial as it will be the basis on which the degree of disease containment plan in each district and a graded exit from the lockdown will be followed.

The letter written to chief secretaries of all states by Union health secretary Preeti Sudan late on Thursday evening designated all major metropolitan cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad as red zone areas.

As per the 21 page letter written by Sudan, there are 284 districts in orange and 319 districts in green zones respectively.

The Centre further stressed that while based on field feedback and additional analysis at state level, states may designate additional red or orange zones, they cannot relax the zonal classification of districts classified as red or orange.

While earlier the the districts were classified based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate, the districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria since recovery rates have gone up, the letter clarified.

The new classification takes into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts.

The new criteria was welcomed by some public health experts.

“Finally we are proceeding towards epidemiologically guided containment measures and possible lifting of lockdown in a phased manner. The new classification looks based on granular and decentralised hotspot based approach rather than a centralized declaration,” said Dr Antony Kollanur, a public health specialist from Kerala.

The letter by Sudan meanwhile also said that a districts will be considered under green zone if there are no confirmed cases so far or there is no reported case since last 21 days--unlike previous 28 days- in the district.

Some states had raised issues on inclusion of certain districts in red zone, to which Sudan said that the list is dynamic and will be revised every week.

The letter said that while in urban districts, containment zones will be demarcated on the basis of residential colony, mohallas, municipal wards, police-station area, municipal zones, or towns, in rural areas these zones will be based on villages, clusters of villages and gram panchayats.

“In the spirit of effective containment, it is advisable to err on the side of caution,” the letter said adding that a buffer zone around containment zone has to be demarcated.

As part of containment plan, the administration is required to enforce stringent perimeter control, establish clear entry and exit points, not allowing movement except for medical emergencies and essential goods and services, no unchecked influx of population and people transiting to be recorded & followed through Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

In containment areas, administration is also being tasked with active search for cases through house to house surveillance by special teams, testing of all cases as per sampling guidelines, and contact tracing apart from clinical management of all confirmed cases.