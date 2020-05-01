STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: IIT-K alumnus makes smart-bin that cuts risk of infection

Called the 'Nature's Box-smart bin system', its makers claimed that the design of the dustbin does not allow pathogens to escape.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANPUR: An alumnus of the IIT in Kanpur, along with some professors of the institute, says they have made a smart-bin that has a special coating on its mouth's surface that reduces the life span of the novel coronavirus by up to 95 per cent.

"The surface of the bin's mouth has a special coating that reduces the life span of the coronavirus by up to 95 per cent as compared to its life span on plastic surfaces or other bins," IIT-K alumnus Amit Singh Chauhan said.

This feature enhances safety level during waste handling and minimises chances of secondary infection to other users, he said.

Poorly designed bins act as a secondary source from where pathogens may infect other users, passersby and cleaning staff due to contact during use or handling, the IIT alumnus.

The bin is made of steel with indigenous designs that prevent access to animals.

They also check the airborne spread of viruses, Chauhan said.

Once waste is inside the bin, there is "zero possibility" of pathogens escaping, he claimed, adding that it also has a dedicated user dashboard.

The dashboard give information about when it was last cleaned, the amount of garbage in the bin and when it needs to be cleaned, Chauhan said.

This feature also reduces the manpower and resource consumption to be engaged in the cleaning of such bins by up to 80 per cent.

He said that the smart-bin is long-lasting as compared to its conventional counterparts.

They are not only tough and durable but also aesthetic, Chauhan said.

The system can be also fitted to existing bins, he said and added that the idea came in view that COVID-19 can be controlled through proper hygiene.

Chauhan said despite all efforts from various agencies the management and monitoring of litter bins at public places is still a big challenge.

