COVID-19: No petrol, ration in Goa to those not wearing masks

The decision was taken during a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) chaired by Chief Secretary Parimal Rai on Thursday.

Published: 01st May 2020 01:07 PM

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government has decided that people not wearing masks will not be given fuel at petrol pumps or ration at fair price shops in the state.

The SEC decided that the use of masks or face cover needs to be implemented strictly in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

No petrol pump will fill fuel in a vehicle or no ration or other grocery items would be sold in fair price shops if a customer does not wear a mask, it said in a statement.

"To enable this, the state should launch a campaign, like 'no mask-no petrol' or 'no mask-no ration'," it added.

The committee asked the Director of Civil Supplies to work out a campaign in order to reach out to the petrol pumps and fair price shops asking them to implement this concept.

During the meeting, state Inspector General of Police, Jaspal Singh, said that the police have collected fine from about 1,000 people for not wearing masks.

