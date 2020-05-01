STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 personal protective equipment causes serious skin injuries: Study

The skin injuries put staff at increased risk of infection, with insufficient prevention and treatment measures in place.

Published: 01st May 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning personal protective equipment PPE with face shields before Testing swabs through RT-PCR method in Coimbatore on Wednesday. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)

By PTI

BEIJING: More than 40 per cent of medical staff treating COVID-19-infected patients may experience serious skin injury related to the use of personal protective equipment such as masks, goggles, face shields, and protective gowns, according to a study.

According to the scientists, including those from Medical School of Nanjing University in China, the skin injuries put staff at increased risk of infection, with insufficient prevention and treatment measures in place.

The study, published in the journal Advances in Wound Care, noted three main types of personal protective equipment (PPR)-related skin injuries -- device-related pressure injuries, moist associated skin damage, and skin tear.

It said there are several factors which increased the risk for skin injury such as heavy sweating, greater daily wearing time, and using grade 3 versus grade 2 PPE.

Men were also more prone to skin injury than women, the scientists noted in the study.

The researchers also found differences in the types of injuries sustained by different body parts due to the protective equipments.

"Susceptible parts of skin injuries in medical staff were on nose bridge, cheeks, ears, and forehead," they said.

In patients, device related pressure injuries were mainly located on ears and feet, and moisture-associated skin damage occurred on skin fold, and peri-wounds, the study noted.

Citing reasons for these injuries, the scientists said long hours of wearing PPE, the N95 respirators or surgical masks, and goggles compress the nose bridge and cheeks of doctors and healthcare workers.

They said the mask strap may also compress the ears, and the face shield and surgical cap tend to compress the forehead, leading to skin injuries on multiple parts of head and face.

According to the researchers, male workers tended to be at more risk than the female staff likely due to more sweating observed in men, and poor attention to daily skin care given by Chinese men compared to women.

Only 45 per cent of the respondents, according to the study, adopted hydro-colloid dressing, oil or cream to treat their injuries, indicating that prevention and treatment was insufficient.

The scientists believe that medical staff and managers ignored skin protection at early stage.

They said staff in front line may be receiving no training on how to prevent and treat skin injuries.

Some workers may be worried about using dressings to protect their nose bridge and cheeks, thinking that doing so may make the mask and goggles to not close enough and possibly increase infection risk, the scientists suspected.

They suggested that managers pay attention to skin protection and seek rational allocation of medical resources.

Citing a limitation of the study, the researchers said it was difficult to observe the adverse outcome of skin injuries among medical staff and impossible to compare the results of prevention and treatment measures.

They added that further studies on this can help overcome this limitation.

"These significant findings are consistent with independent observations in Europe and the US, and call for systematic studies addressing skin injury and repair in COVID-19 patients as well as in their healthcare providers," said Chandan K. Sen from the Indiana University School of Medicine in the US.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PPE Kits PPE dangers COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp