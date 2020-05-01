STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Pune-based defence institute develops microwave steriliser

The DIAT is a deemed university under the ministry's Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Published: 01st May 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

A CRPF staff wearing PPE kit talks on phone near a CRPF ambulance at Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital in New Delhi during the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pune-based Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) has developed a microwave steriliser 'Atulya' that can disintegrate the novel coronavirus, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

"The virus gets disintegrated by differential heating (of Atulya) in the range of 56 degrees to 60 degrees Celsius," the ministry said in a release.

The DIAT is a deemed university under the ministry's Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Atulya is a cost-effective solution that can be operated in portable or fixed installations, the ministry said.

"This system (steriliser) was tested for human/operator safety and has been found to be safe. Depending upon the size and shape of various objects, time of sterilisation is from 30 seconds to one minute," it said.

Atulya weighs around three kilograms and it can be used for sterilisation of non-metallic objects only, the ministry said.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 33,600 people and claimed 1,075 lives in the country till now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Defence Institute of Advanced Technology microwave steriliser Atulya COVID Warrior
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp