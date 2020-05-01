STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Three more wards in Ahmedabad classified as red zone

Saraspur, Asarawa and Gomtipur wards have been added to the list, said municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra.

Published: 01st May 2020 07:17 PM

Medical officials wear protective gear interacts with local residents during going for the door to door to check for new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad

Medical officials wear protective gear interacts with local residents during going for the door to door to check for new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Three more wards of Ahmedabad city have been put in the red zone after new coronavirus cases emerged from these areas, taking the number of such wards to nine, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said on Friday.

Areas which are hotspots of coronavirus infection are categorized as red zone.

Saraspur, Asarawa and Gomtipur wards have been added to the list, said municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra.

"Looking at the number of cases emerging from specific areas during the last two-three days, we have decided to put these three wards into Red Zone," he said in a video message.

The wards of Jamalpur, Khadia, Dariyapur, Shahpur Danilimda and Behrampura were already designated as red zone.

Besides, 42 wards are in the orange zone.

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district crossed 3,000 on Thursday to reach 3,021 with addition of 249 cases, while the death toll reached 149 with 12 more deaths.

Ahmedabad is one of the worst coronavirus-affected places in the country alongwith Mumbai and Delhi.

Of 2,470 active coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in the city, 1,044 belong to the Central Zone, 636 to the South Zone and 253 to the North Zone, Nehra said.

In the red zone, regulations would be stricter than in the orange zone once the lockdown is lifted on May 3, the commissioner said.

From Friday, it is mandatory for all the vendors and shopkeepers to wear the face mask, he added.

On Thursday, the Gujarat COVID-19 figures were as follows: Positive cases 4,395, new cases 313, deaths 214, discharged 613, active cases 3,568 and people tested so far 64,007.








flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp