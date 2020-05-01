STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, over 100 journalists test negative for COVID-19

Although he did not have any symptoms of coronavirus, Chautala had on Wednesday got himself tested for coronavirus to allay fears among the public surrounding the test.

Published: 01st May 2020 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and more than 100 journalists have tested negative for COVID-19, state's health minister Anil Vij said on Friday.

Although he did not have any symptoms of coronavirus, Chautala had on Wednesday got himself tested for coronavirus to allay fears among the public surrounding the test.

Chautala, and all the journalists which included reporters, photo and video journalists from the print and electronic media, have tested negative, Vij informed.

After some journalists in Maharashtra and Delhi were found to be infected with coronavirus, Vij had arranged special testing for journalists in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Journalists are also at the frontline in the battle against COVID-19, Vij had said.

The samples were taken by the Haryana's Health Department at MLA Hostel dispensary here in the special camp which had been set up by the Department for the journalists.

A senior journalist, who had taken the test, said, It is a great relief to know that I and all my colleagues, who like me are in the field to cover various events during these challenging times, are COVID negative.

Chautala, the leader of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is a coalition partner of the BJP, had appealed to the people to undergo tests at government hospitals or authorised private labs without any fear if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dushyant Chautala COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp