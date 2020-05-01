STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INTERVIEW | COVID-19 vaccine will be kept affordable: Serum Institute of India CEO

Serum Institute of India is in an advanced stage of manufacturing a vaccine for COVID-19 in partnership with Oxford University, which is undergoing human trial.

Published: 01st May 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, which is in an advanced stage of manufacturing a vaccine for COVID-19 in partnership with Oxford University, which is undergoing human trial, tells Sudhir Suryawanshi that production is being started so that the vaccine is already available for use as soon as the trials are successful. Excerpts from the interview:

How much time will it take for the COVID-19 vaccine to be ready and how effective will it be?

We have been working closely with Dr Adrian Hill from Oxford University on the vaccine development. While the clinical trials have already commenced in the UK, we are initiating production as well hoping that when the trials are successful, we will have the first batch of doses ready for use by September or October.

What will be the cost of the one vaccine for people and how many vaccines will be available or produced in a month?

It’s too early to comment on the pricing at this point, but we will surely keep it affordable. We aim to manufacture 4-5 million doses per month, following which we aim to scale up production to 10 million doses a month, based on the success of the trials.

We are looking forward to manufacturing up to 20-40 million doses by September-October. If the trials are successful, we will make the product available in as many countries as possible, including India.

Is Maharashtra or the Central govt helping and playing any role in producing this vaccine?

Yes, we have got full support from the governments and they are looking into it quite proactively.

Are you also making COVID-19 testing kits to scale-up testing for coronavirus?

We have recently partnered with Mylab and will be ramping up the production of COVID-19 testing kits, taking it from 1.5 lakh units per week to 20 lakh units per week. Additionally, we are amplifying our efforts to develop an efficacious vaccine while also strengthening our robust infrastructure to manufacture the same in large quantities. To reduce dependency on imported products to manufacture testing kits in association with Mylabs, we have additionally partnered with Syngene International for the purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawala Oxford University
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp