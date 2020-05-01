Jaipur diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Sawai Madhopur SP says Irrfan was so fond of flying kites that he used to come to Jaipur on Makar Sankranti every year despite his busy schedule.

Published: 01st May 2020

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Childhood friend remembers Irrfan  
Irrfan Khan’s friend Hyder Ali is still to come to terms with the actor’s death. The Sawai Madhopur SP says Irrfan was so fond of flying kites that he used to come to Jaipur on Makar Sankranti every year despite his busy schedule. He recalls how Irrfan’s father had modified a jeep to run it both on  petrol and kerosene.  Remembering many rides in that jeep, Hyder says that his childhood friend used to jokingly comment with a wide chuckle — “My father has made a ‘bewaqoof’ (fool) of this jeep. He shows it a bit of petrol to start it, but then runs it on kerosene.’’ 

PM’s praise stuns opponents of Gehlot
PM Narendra Modi’s fulsome praise for CM Ashok Gehlot and his government’s skillful handling of the Corona crisis in Rajasthan has shaken the anti-Gehlot lobby both within and outside his party. In the recent video conference with Chief Ministers, Modi had complimented Gehlot for the model steps evolved in Rajasthan and had asked CMs of other states to follow its example. Most observers say the prime reason behind the PM’s praise was the fact that Rajasthan was the first state to start a lockdown and that it has held massive testing even during the lockdown. After this unexpected boost from the PM, not only the ‘Bhilwara Model’ but the ‘Rajasthan Model’ is also being discussed across the country. As a result, the BJP leaders have gone silent. Same has happened with his party arch-rival Sachin Pilot and his loyalists .

Udaipur prisoners create a musical album
Prisoners at the Udaipur Central Jail are tapping their hidden musical talents and making quite a melody. Under the guidance of Justice Riddhima Sharma of the Udaipur district legal services authority, jail inmates have made a video album of their songs. The album was released on Tuesday. The inmates hope that their album will help society to recognise that with a positive thought, a creative/constructive effort can be made even by those who may be behind bars. The jail superintendent encouraged the inmates to create a music band. Justice Sharma said the band was a way to help inmates.

90-year old Corona patient recovers
Bhavani Shankar Sharma, 90, has given hopes to many. The elderly man managed to defeat COVID-19 and was discharged from SMS Hospital on Tuesda. Sharma was presented with flowers by doctors expressing their happiness on his discharge. He had been admitted to a hospital on April 14. Sharma also has a history of coronary artery and chronic kidney disease. He was also suffering from pneumonia at the time of admission. However, his condition started improving from April 20. Thereafter, he was released after his two reports came out negative

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com

