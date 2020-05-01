Liquor shops allowed to open in all zones with riders

By Online Desk

Liquor shops will resume operations in all districts with certain restrictions, the Centre said on Friday as it announced an extension of the lockdown by two weeks.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the liquor and tobacco shops will be allowed to operate in green and orange zones as well as outside the containment areas in red zones with new rules applicable from May 4.

"Liquor stores and pan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring a minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop," the statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

While only stand-alone shops can operate, liquor and tobacco shops inside malls or shopping complexes will remain closed, the ministry further said. The MHA directive comes as a relief to the state governments as excise duty on liquor sales is a major revenue driver.

According to AIBA, March-June accounts for 50 per cent of annual beer sales and that they have already lost over 25 per cent of sales for the year – a loss of nearly Rs 15,000 crore.

