Maharashtra police moves to protect staff above 50 from COVID-19 infection

An order by Inspector General (Law and Order) Milind Bharambe said that personnel above 50 years of age should be given official work at police stations.

Published: 01st May 2020 09:01 PM

Police personnel stand guard as a police van with message Stay Home seen, during the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Kandivali in Mumbai

Police personnel stand guard as a police van with message Stay Home seen, during the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Kandivali in Mumbai. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Work modifications have been put in place for Maharashtra police personnel above the age of 50 to ensure they are not infected with the novel coronavirus while on frontline duty during the outbreak, a senior official said on Friday.

The order by Inspector General (Law and Order) Milind Bharambe stated that this move was brought about because the number of infection among personnel above the age of 50 was found to be more than younger groups.

"Personnel in the field are getting infected by novel coronavirus and it has come to notice that percentage of above 50 years of age is more. All unit heads are being directed that personnel above 50 years of age should be given official work at police stations or they should be deployed at places where they do not come in contact with common public," the IG said.

The order added that those in the 50-55 age group suffering from ailments like blood pressure, diabetes should also be given similar duties. As many as 227 police personnel,including 30 officers have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, 66 of them since Thursday.

