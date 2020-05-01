STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav offers 2000 buses to Bihar govt to bring back migrants, students from other states

Tejashwi asked the state govt to use the fleet of 2000 buses, being offered and sponsored by the RJD, under the supervision and command of appointed nodal officers to bring back 17 lakh migrants

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Opposition in Bihar on Thursday offered to arrange 2000 buses for the Nitish Kumar-led state government to bring back the Bihari's migrants, students and other people stranded in different distant parts of country due to the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, leader of opposition Tejashawi Yadav of RJD asked the state government to use the fleet of 2000 buses, being offered and sponsored by the RJD, under the supervision and command of appointed nodal officers to bring back 17 lakh migrants and others from wherever they are stuck.

"Honorable chief minister, the opposition is giving 2000 buses to the government. Take the buses and bring our poor Bihari brothers. Even if you take credit of it. We don't have objection on it. But please do something with immediate effect. How much will you think? This is not the time to think but to the time is to do duty", tweeted Tejashawi.

Taking a swipe at the state government, Tejashawi further went on and said that only 500-600 buses are under the state transport department.

"We are handing you three times more than that to help the poor workers.You should use these buses under your supervision, following the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs", he tweeted further.

Yadav's series of tweets came after deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi made an appeal to the centre for running non-stop special trains to bringing the Bihari migrants, students and others from distant places.

Questioning the ability of state government on bringing back the people by buses, Tejashawi Yadav said: "If the UP governemnt can call back its people stuck in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, MP, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi by buses,then why not the Bihar government?".

He sought reply from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the inability of state to bring back the migrants and others from wherever they are by buses .

Lambasting the state government, Yadav in his tweet said that 40 lakh people from Bihar are stranded outside the state due to the the lockdown.

"They desperately want to come back home. Government is duty bound to ensure safe return of them and make all necessary logistics arrangements of their health, travel,food and stay", he said.

Meanwhile, the state government appointed 19 IAS and IPS officers to co-ordinate with their counter parts of concerned states to ensure safe return of Bihar people including migrants and the students. Official notification, issued by state Nodal officer and principal secretary of disaster management department Pratyay Amrit, has alloted states either they belong to or have knowledge of having worked there.

