Railways serves 30 lakh meals to needy amid lockdown

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has provided cooked meals to over 30 lakh people during the nationwide lockdown, announced to combat the coronavirus infection.

"We have distributed free, hot cooked meals to 30 lakh people during the lockdown due to Covid-19," said the Railway Ministry spokesperson here on Thursday.

On April 20, the railways had reached 20 lakh-mark in distribution of free meals. In the last 10 days, 10 lakh more free meals have been distributed.

The official said the railways staff from a number of rail organisations were working tirelessly since March 28 to provide cooked meals to the needy.

The distribution of food to the needy is being done with the help of RPF, GRP, commercial departments of zonal railways, state governments, district administrations and NGOs even beyond the station vicinity and in areas surrounding the railway stations.

Around 17.17 lakh cooked meals have been provided by IRCTC, 5.18 lakh by RPF from its own resources, 2.53 lakh by commercial and other departments and nearly 5.60 lakh meals by NGOs working with the railways.