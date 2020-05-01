STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three migrants on walk back home from Delhi die in truck accident

The five people crossed Aligarh when a wheat-laden tractor driver agreed to carry them. As they were boarding the tractor-trolley, a truck came up from behind and rammed into the vehicle around 2 am.

Published: 01st May 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes.

By PTI

ALIGARH: Three members of a family of daily-wage labourers, who were walking all the way home to their village in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi were killed in a tragic accident on the outskirts of Aligarh on Friday, police said.

The group of five people had left their home in Narela locality of Delhi on Monday for an arduous 500-kilometre walk to their village in Fatehpur district.

They covered 130 kilometres to Aligarh in three days, according to the police.

The five people crossed the city on Thursday night when the driver of a wheat-laden tractor on G T Road near Madrak area agreed to carry them for a few kilometers as he was going in the same direction, the police said.

As they were boarding the tractor-trolley, a truck came up from behind and rammed into the vehicle around 2 am.

Ranjit Singh (44) and his cousin Dinesh (37) died on the spot, while the latter's wife Santkumari (32) was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Ranjit's wife Ramwati (40), who escaped unhurt along with her son Bhagirat, told the media at the district hospital that she had three other children in their village, including her daughter Mamta (18), who was set to be married later this month.

Police said the family had been informed and were expected to arrive on Friday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus lockdown Aligarh road accident UP-Delhi walk
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp