STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand reports first coronavirus death as woman dies at Rishikesh AIIMS

A total of three positive patients from the AIIMS have surfaced least week including two staff and one patient.

Published: 01st May 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A 56-year-old woman who was tested positive for COVID-19 died in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh on Friday morning. This is the first recorded death of COVID-19 patient in Uttarakhand.

The officials of the state health department said that the reason of the death was multiple organ failure as the woman had other health complications. Amita Upreti, director-general, state health department said, "The deceased had a brain stroke and was shifted through three hospitals before coming to the AIIMS. We can only determine the reason as COVID-19 infection after proper examination and audit and post-mortem."

Currently, there is a total of 57 positive cases in the state. The woman was tested positive on April 28. A total of three positive patients from the AIIMS have surfaced least week including two staff and one patient.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Coronavirus Coronavirus deaths COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp