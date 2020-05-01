Uttarakhand reports first coronavirus death as woman dies at Rishikesh AIIMS

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A 56-year-old woman who was tested positive for COVID-19 died in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh on Friday morning. This is the first recorded death of COVID-19 patient in Uttarakhand.

The officials of the state health department said that the reason of the death was multiple organ failure as the woman had other health complications. Amita Upreti, director-general, state health department said, "The deceased had a brain stroke and was shifted through three hospitals before coming to the AIIMS. We can only determine the reason as COVID-19 infection after proper examination and audit and post-mortem."

Currently, there is a total of 57 positive cases in the state. The woman was tested positive on April 28. A total of three positive patients from the AIIMS have surfaced least week including two staff and one patient.