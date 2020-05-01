STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

While Mamata promises ration free of cost, hundreds of villagers allege irregularities in distribution

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised to give 5 kg of ration to each card holder free of cost.

Published: 01st May 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

People waiting in a queue to collect ration in front of a fair price shop in Vijayawada on Wednesday

People waiting in a queue to collect ration in front of a fair price shop. (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Amid the state-wide lockdown, hundreds of angry villagers gathered and staged protests in various districts of West Bengal on Friday against irregularities in ration distribution.

Incidents were reported from Narayanpur area of Kakdwip, Birbhum's Labhpur and Murshidabad's Jalangi, where villagers came in hoards and alleged that the ration dealers were not giving essential food grains as per the allotment guidelines set by the state food department.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised to give 5 kg of ration to each card holder free of cost.

"We have received complaints from various districts. Our food inspectors have examined the issues. We have taken action against as many as 283 ration dealers across Bengal for irregularities in the ration distribution system. In some cases, we have terminated their licences al well," West Bengal Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick said.

He said there are over 21,000 ration dealers across Bengal and about 9.96 crore people of the state are getting direct benefits of the public distribution system in the time of Covid-19 crisis.

"We are keeping a close eye on the situation. If any ration dealer is found guilty, we will take stringent against him. They will be charged with penalty, cancellation of licence and, if necessary, they might be arrested also," Mallick added.

West Bengal Left Front chairman Biman Bose said: "We had informed the Chief Minister about such ration distribution irregularities earlier, but that time she had denied the allegation. We told her that it was taking place in coordination with a section of local Trinamool Congress leaders in various districts. Now the state food department has started noticing it. It's better late than never."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengal ration distribution Bengal ration West bengal
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp