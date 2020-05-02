56 COVID-19 patients discharged at a time from Maharashtra hospital

By PTI

THANE: As many as 56 COVID-19 patients, including a three-year-old girl, were discharged at the same time from a civic-run hospital in Mira Bhayandar township in Thane district of Maharashtra after recovery, an official said.

The staff at the hospital, including the doctors, clapped for them and bid them goodbye.

"As per the latest report, a total of 161 persons have tested coronavirus positive in the township. Of them 41 were discharged till a couple of days back. On Saturday, 56 others discharged at one time after their repeat samples tested negative," the official said.

In-charge officer, Dr B D Arsulkar, said of the 56 patients discharged on Saturday, the youngest one was a three-year-old girl, while three persons were over 70 years of age.

"Sixty others are undergoing treatment. Three patients have died due to the infection in the township," he said.

Talking to reporters, Municipal Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar, Chandrakant Dange said, "The administration could control the spread of the virus due to the complete lockdown in place in the township since the last past 12 days.

Only medical shops are open and milk is being supplied." MLA Geeta Jain said it was perhaps the first time in the state that so many COVID-19 patients were discharged at once.