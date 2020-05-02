STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

56 COVID-19 patients discharged at a time from Maharashtra hospital

In-charge officer, Dr B D Arsulkar, said of the 56 patients discharged on Saturday, the youngest one was a three-year-old girl, while three persons were over 70 years of age.

Published: 02nd May 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Medics help an elderly person to board an ambulance to return to his home after he recovered from COVID-19 at a hospital during ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the pandemic in Kolkata Thursday April 30 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: As many as 56 COVID-19 patients, including a three-year-old girl, were discharged at the same time from a civic-run hospital in Mira Bhayandar township in Thane district of Maharashtra after recovery, an official said.

The staff at the hospital, including the doctors, clapped for them and bid them goodbye.

"As per the latest report, a total of 161 persons have tested coronavirus positive in the township. Of them 41 were discharged till a couple of days back. On Saturday, 56 others discharged at one time after their repeat samples tested negative," the official said.

In-charge officer, Dr B D Arsulkar, said of the 56 patients discharged on Saturday, the youngest one was a three-year-old girl, while three persons were over 70 years of age.

"Sixty others are undergoing treatment. Three patients have died due to the infection in the township," he said.

Talking to reporters, Municipal Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar, Chandrakant Dange said, "The administration could control the spread of the virus due to the complete lockdown in place in the township since the last past 12 days.

Only medical shops are open and milk is being supplied." MLA Geeta Jain said it was perhaps the first time in the state that so many COVID-19 patients were discharged at once.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra covid patients Maharashtra covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp