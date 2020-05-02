790 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra as tally nears 12300-mark, 36 deaths

By PTI

MUMBAI: With 790 persons testing positive on Saturday, 547 of them in Mumbai, the number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra reached 12,296, while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 521 with 36 new deaths.

121 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 2,000, a statement from the state health department said. Of 36 deaths,27 were reported in Mumbai.

Mumbai #COVID__19 update

Today's report

Positive patients -- 547

Deaths -- 27

Discharge -- 137.



Cumulative total cases -- 8172

— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) May 2, 2020

Again, of the state-wide tally of 12,296 coronavirus patients, the state capital accounts for a whopping 8,359. Mumbai's death toll is 322.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows:

Positive cases: 12,296

New cases: 790

Discharged: 2,000

Deaths: 521

Active cases: 9,775

Number of people tested: 1,61,092