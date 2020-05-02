STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

790 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra as tally nears 12300-mark, 36 deaths

With 36 coronavirus patients dying, 27 of them in the state capital, the death toll due to the pandemic in Maharashtra reached 521.

Published: 02nd May 2020 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

For representational purposes (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With 790 persons testing positive on Saturday, 547 of them in Mumbai, the number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra reached 12,296, while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 521 with 36 new deaths.

121 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 2,000, a statement from the state health department said. Of 36 deaths,27 were reported in Mumbai.

Again, of the state-wide tally of 12,296 coronavirus patients, the state capital accounts for a whopping 8,359. Mumbai's death toll is 322.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows:

Positive cases: 12,296

New cases: 790

Discharged: 2,000

Deaths: 521 

Active cases: 9,775

Number of people tested: 1,61,092

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 Maharashtra coronavirus
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp