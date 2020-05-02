790 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra as tally nears 12300-mark, 36 deaths
With 36 coronavirus patients dying, 27 of them in the state capital, the death toll due to the pandemic in Maharashtra reached 521.
02nd May 2020
MUMBAI: With 790 persons testing positive on Saturday, 547 of them in Mumbai, the number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra reached 12,296, while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 521 with 36 new deaths.
121 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 2,000, a statement from the state health department said. Of 36 deaths,27 were reported in Mumbai.
Again, of the state-wide tally of 12,296 coronavirus patients, the state capital accounts for a whopping 8,359. Mumbai's death toll is 322.
