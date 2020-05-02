STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aarogya Setu app must for all office-goers

Looking to impose stricter contact tracing surveillance to contain the pandemic, the government also made the app mandatory for all those living in containment zones.

Published: 02nd May 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Arogya Setu App

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Aarogya Setu App (Photo| Google Play STore)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the government extended the nationwide shutdown for another two weeks on Friday, it made the Aarogya Setu app mandatory to download for all office goers — in both public and private sectors. Looking to impose stricter contact tracing surveillance to contain the pandemic, the government also made the app mandatory for all those living in containment zones.

On Wednesday,  all central government employees had been asked to immediately download the app and come to office only when it shows they are ‘safe’ or ‘low-risk’.

Though the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the shutdown till May 17, it has allowed more relaxations. Wedding functions, which were not permitted earlier, have now been allowed  in lockdown 3.0, but with a limit of not more than 50 people. Funerals will continue to have a limit of 20 people. Besides these two social commitments, all other social, religious gatherings etc. will continue to remain banned.

