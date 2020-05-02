STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cars to be allowed with only 3 persons per vehicle in Green Zone

The relaxations have been permitted in the fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Published: 02nd May 2020 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

Cars

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cars will be allowed to ply with only three persons per vehicle, including the driver while for two-wheelers, pillion riders will not be allowed in the Red Zone, according to the guidelines issued with the announcement of extension of the nationwide lockdown for another 14 days till May 17.

Taxis and cab aggregators with one driver and two passengers are allowed in the Orange zone-- those districts which are neither defined as Red nor Green. However, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses are prohibited in orange zone.

Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the vehicle driver; for two-wheelers, pillion rider is not allowed in the Red Zone, reads the guidelines issued with the announcement of extension of nationwide lockdown for another 14 days beginning on May 4.

Buses with 50 per cent seating capacity can operate and no state or Union Territory (UT) shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade treaties with neighbouring countries in Green Zones during lockdown 3.0, a first such move after continuous 38-day shutdown imposed across India.

The relaxations have been permitted in the fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) soon after it announced extension of lockdown for another 14 days till May 17 splitting the country into three zones -- Red, Green and Orange.

As per the guidelines, the bus depots can operate with upto 50 per cent capacity in the Green zones, which will be districts with either zero confirmed cases till date or no confirmed case in the last 21 days. "All other activities will be permitted in the Green zone which are not prohibited by the MHA irrespective of zones," the guidelines mentioned.

"However, states, UTs based on their assessment of the situation, and with the primary objective of keeping the spread of COVID-19 in check, may allow only select activities other than the permitted activities, with such restrictions as felt necessary." All states shall allow inter-state movement of goods and cargo, including empty trucks. No state or UT shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade treaties with neighbouring countries.

"No separate fresh permission is required from authorities for activities already permitted to operate under the guidelines. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on transit arrangement for foreign nationals in India and releases of quarantine persons; movement of stranded workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons by trains; sign-on and sign-off of India seafarers will be covered under the Green zone."

"Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities will be allowed in the Orange Zone (outside containment zones) and four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver."

The classification of districts as Red Zones will take into account the total number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Green zone car
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp